Edgebrooke.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Edgebrook Storage
(713) 947-8283
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
General Warehouse/Storage
Officers: Paul Yeatts , Cathy Yeatts and 1 other Shirley Yeatts
|
Edgebrook, Inc.
|Eden Prairie, MN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Craig A. Oberlander
|
Edgebrook Stables
|Labadie, MO
|
Industry:
Animal Services
|
Edgebrook LLC
|Broadview Heights, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Dan Bailey
|
Edgebrook Periodontics
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Dentist's Office
Officers: Jun S. Lim
|
Edgebrook Preschool
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Laurie Mauda
|
Edgebrook Tobacco
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Edgebrook, Inc.
|Sparks, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Industry: Foreclosure Services
Officers: Sean Singer , Jack Singer and 1 other Cherie Singer
|
Edgebrook Group
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Computer Systems Design Computer Maint/Repair Mgmt Consulting Svcs Bus Servs Non-Comcl Site
|
Edgebrook Spirits
|Summerville, SC
|
Industry:
Ret Alcoholic Beverages
Officers: Meredith Bunch