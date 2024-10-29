Ask About Special November Deals!
Discover the advantages of EdisonMedical.com, a premier domain name for healthcare professionals and organizations. Establish a strong online presence and build trust with patients. Stand out from the competition.

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About EdisonMedical.com

    EdisonMedical.com is a valuable domain name for those in the medical industry. With a clear and memorable name, it effectively communicates a focus on healthcare and innovation, much like Thomas Edison himself. This domain can be used for a wide range of medical practices, clinics, research institutions, and health-related businesses.

    What sets EdisonMedical.com apart from other domain names is its ability to evoke a sense of expertise and trust. By using a domain name that reflects the medical field, businesses can position themselves as knowledgeable and reliable. A domain name like EdisonMedical.com can help businesses attract organic traffic through search engines, as it is likely to rank higher for relevant keywords.

    Why EdisonMedical.com?

    Owning a domain name like EdisonMedical.com can significantly benefit your business by enhancing your online presence and improving your search engine rankings. A strong domain name can help establish your brand identity and differentiate you from competitors. It also increases the chances of attracting potential customers who are specifically searching for healthcare-related services or products.

    A domain name like EdisonMedical.com can contribute to building customer trust and loyalty. It signals professionalism and expertise, which can help in establishing a strong online reputation. A domain name that clearly communicates what a business offers can help customers feel more confident in their decision to engage with the business, ultimately leading to increased sales and revenue.

    Marketability of EdisonMedical.com

    EdisonMedical.com offers excellent marketability for businesses in the medical industry. It is memorable and easy to pronounce, making it an effective tool for branding and marketing efforts. It can help businesses rank higher in search engine results due to its relevance to the medical field and the keywords it contains.

    A domain name like EdisonMedical.com can be used in various marketing channels beyond digital media. It can be featured on business cards, billboards, print advertisements, and more. By having a consistent and professional domain name across all marketing efforts, businesses can create a cohesive brand image and increase their reach to potential customers.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of EdisonMedical.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Edison Medical Associates LLC
    (908) 226-0600     		Edison, NJ Industry: Internal Medicine Practitioner
    Officers: Mahua Dey , Radha Kumar and 2 others Kumar Radha , Ahmad Hasina
    Edison Medical Nutrition Center
    		Edison, NJ Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Richard Menashe , Carla Perry and 3 others Ruth Latario , Naida Erews , Marylou Pruneau
    Edison Medical Pharmacy Inc
    (773) 533-2535     		Chicago, IL Industry: Ret Drugs/Sundries
    Officers: Pravin Shah , Pravinchandra Shah
    Edison Comprehension Medical Care
    		Edison, NJ Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Edison Medical Staffing & Scru
    		San Diego, CA Industry: Help Supply Services
    Officers: Frances Edison
    Edison Medical Ctr
    (229) 835-2238     		Edison, GA Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Anna Allen , Robert Paduano and 8 others Tracy A. Rosenbaum , Frances Ferguson , Carla Mosely , Heather Combs , Stephanie Phillips , Mia Armstrong , Jim G. Womack , Denise House
    Edison Medical PC
    (800) 513-1712     		Englishtown, NJ Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Alexandra M. Leschinsky , Yan Feldman
    Edison Medical Center, Inc.
    		Miami, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Ricardo E. Presas
    Edison Medical Laboratories, Inc
    (732) 906-7800     		Edison, NJ Industry: Medical Laboratory
    Officers: Harshad Patel
    Edison Nation Medical Water, LLC
    		Winston Salem, NC Industry: Direct Retail Sales