EdisonNational.com is more than just a domain name; it's a powerful marketing tool that sets your business apart. The name's rich history and the prestigious association with Thomas Edison can help establish credibility and trust for your brand. This domain is versatile and suitable for various industries, including technology, manufacturing, education, and more.
Using a domain like EdisonNational.com allows you to align your business with a legacy of ingenuity and creativity. It opens up opportunities for effective storytelling, creating a strong brand identity, and engaging your audience. It can help you target specific markets and reach a broader audience, expanding your business's reach and potential.
EdisonNational.com can significantly contribute to your business's growth by improving your online presence. It can enhance your search engine optimization (SEO) efforts, making it easier for potential customers to find you. Establishing a strong brand identity is essential for any business, and EdisonNational.com provides an excellent platform for that.
EdisonNational.com can also help you build customer trust and loyalty. A domain name that resonates with your audience and aligns with your brand can create a positive first impression, leading to increased customer engagement and repeat business. It can help you differentiate yourself from competitors and carve out a unique space in your industry.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of EdisonNational.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Edison Nation LLC
|Charlotte, NC
|
Edison National Bank
|Captiva, FL
|
Industry:
National Commercial Bank
|
Edison National Bank
(239) 466-1800
|Fort Myers, FL
|
Industry:
National Commercial Bank
Officers: Robbie Roepsdorf , Stephanie Weber and 4 others David M. Duvall , Theresa Cyprater , Phil Lopresti , Joseph A. Gropp
|
Edison National Bank
(239) 472-7211
|Sanibel, FL
|
Industry:
National Commercial Bank Commercial Bank State Commercial Bank
Officers: Richard O. Friday , James G. Lowman and 4 others Lyman H. Frank , Nancy Frank , Allen Myers , Rob Lisenbee
|
Edison Nation Holdings, LLC
(704) 369-7301
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Holding Company
Officers: David Campbell , Kalpana Patel and 1 other Charles Burklin
|
Edison Nation Products, LLC
(704) 369-7301
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Whol Appliances/TV/Radio
Officers: Charles Burklin , Todd Stancomben and 1 other David Campbell
|
Edison National Bank
(239) 334-4668
|Fort Myers, FL
|
Industry:
Commercial Bank State Commercial Bank
Officers: Pete Dalessandro , Lisa Flugger and 5 others Leah Kirby , Susan Gadoury , Karen Brazelton , Melanie Geenen , Lenor Mason
|
Edison Nation Medical Water, LLC
|Winston Salem, NC
|
Industry:
Direct Retail Sales
|
Friends of Edison National Historic Site, Corp
(973) 736-0550
|West Orange, NJ
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Mike M. Donough , William Mathern and 2 others John Columbus , Mary A. Gerbauckas
|
Friends of Thomas Edison National Historical Park
|West Orange, NJ
|
Industry:
Library