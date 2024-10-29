EducacionPopular.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Centro De Educacion Popular
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Raul Borbon , Lidia L. Romero
|
Centro Mexicano De Educacion Popular
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Centro Latino De Educacion Popular Inc
(213) 483-7753
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Marcos A. Cajina , Meline Steven
|
Instituto De Educacion Popular Del Sur De Califronia, Idepsca
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Jessie Pindo , Cynthia Paredes and 7 others Omar Leon , Karla Navarrete , Iliana Alvarado , Nancy Villasenor , Carlos Preza , Marco Antonio Mndez , Eden C. Flynn
|
Instituto De Educacion Popular Del Sur De Cali
|Pasadena, CA
|
Industry:
College/University
|
Instituto De Educacion Popular Del Sur De California
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Brenda Aguilera , Raul Anorve and 2 others Nancy Villasenor , Marlom Portillo