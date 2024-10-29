EducationalArchitecture.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bailey Architecture Education PA
(662) 841-2111
|Tupelo, MS
|
Industry:
Architectural Svcs
Officers: Gary Bailey , Chuck Toer and 6 others Denise Ferrell , Cindy Bailey , John Jordan , Deneen Jacome , Regina Ginn , Valerie Troiani
|
Architecture for Education, Inc.
|Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Gaylaird Christopher
|
Architectural Education Associates, LLC
|Frederick, MD
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
|
Architecture for Education Incorporated
|Pasadena, CA
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
Officers: Laura Mahaffey , Tom Dolan and 2 others Sean Broderick , Reynaldo Endriga
|
Architectural Education, LLC
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
|
Architectural Education Development, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Tri T. Vu , Lori Vu
|
California Council of Architectural Education
|Santa Monica, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Martin B. Gelber
|
The Architectural Education Foundation of Aia Wyoming
|Cheyenne, WY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
The Periscope Art & Architecture Educational Institute
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Molly Groendyke Enos
|
The Architectural Education Foundation A I’ A Colorado
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association