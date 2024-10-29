Ask About Special November Deals!
ElectricAndLighting.com

$14,888 USD

Discover the brilliance of ElectricAndLighting.com – a domain that embodies the power and innovation of the electrical and lighting industry. This domain name evokes images of energy, efficiency, and progress, making it an excellent choice for businesses in this field. Owning ElectricAndLighting.com establishes your online presence as a leader in the industry.

  • Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About ElectricAndLighting.com

    ElectricAndLighting.com is a memorable and distinctive domain name, ideal for businesses specializing in electrical and lighting solutions. Its clear branding makes it easy for customers to remember and find you online. This domain can be used to build a website showcasing your products and services, or as the foundation for an email marketing campaign.

    The domain name ElectricAndLighting.com is versatile and can be used by various industries, including electrical contractors, lighting designers, manufacturers, and suppliers. Its strong association with energy and illumination makes it an attractive choice for businesses looking to make a lasting impression in the digital world.

    Why ElectricAndLighting.com?

    ElectricAndLighting.com can significantly enhance your online presence and improve your search engine rankings. With its strong industry focus, this domain can help attract organic traffic from potential customers searching for electrical and lighting solutions. Establishing a strong brand online is essential for building customer trust and loyalty.

    Owning a domain like ElectricAndLighting.com can also help you differentiate yourself from competitors in the industry. A custom domain name that reflects your business and its offerings can help you stand out in search results and in the minds of potential customers. This, in turn, can lead to increased sales and revenue.

    Marketability of ElectricAndLighting.com

    ElectricAndLighting.com can be an effective marketing tool, helping you reach new potential customers and expand your business. Its strong industry focus and clear branding make it ideal for use in targeted digital marketing campaigns, such as Google AdWords and social media advertising. This can help you attract high-quality leads and generate new sales.

    Additionally, ElectricAndLighting.com can be used in non-digital marketing efforts, such as print advertising and business cards. Its clear branding and industry focus make it an effective tool for building brand awareness and generating leads offline as well. With a domain name like ElectricAndLighting.com, you can make a lasting impression on potential customers, no matter where they encounter your business.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ElectricAndLighting.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Willdan Lighting and Electric
    		Englewood, NJ Industry: Whol Electrical Equipment Mfg Electrical Equipment/Supplies
    Mark's Electrical and Lighting
    		Denham Springs, LA Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Klein Electrical and Lighting
    		Livonia, MI Industry: Automotive Repair
    Officers: Brad Klein
    Century Lighting and Electric
    (530) 823-1004     		Auburn, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Whol Electrical Equipment Electrical Contractor Business Consulting Services
    Officers: Keith Estes , Dan Roberson and 2 others Dan Brosier , Brent Estes
    Osbourne Lighting and Electric
    		Coplay, PA Industry: Electrical Apparatus and Equipment, Nsk
    Electrical and Lighting Solutions
    		San Jose, CA Industry: Electrical Contractor
    Officers: Michael P. Lima
    Seaside Lighting and Electric
    		Oceanside, CA Industry: Electrical Contractor
    Officers: Blaise Latorre
    Holiday Lighting and Electric
    		Mount Pleasant, TX Industry: Electrical Contractor
    Officers: Ronald Williams
    Artistic Lighting and Electric
    (415) 456-1656     		San Rafael, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Electrical Contractor Business Consulting Services
    Officers: Duane Johnson , Thomas M. Carthy and 2 others Rosemary Dooher , Thomas McCarthy
    Liberty Electric and Lighting
    		Nicholson, GA Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments