ElectronicRental.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
R D Electronics & Rentals
(918) 427-7575
|Muldrow, OK
|
Industry:
Electrical Repair Ret Used Merchandise
Officers: Roger Strong , Joe Strong
|
Caaresidential Rentals Electronic
|Member at Blueshark Enterprises, LLC
|
Genstar Rental Electronics, Inc.
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
Electronic Rentals Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Electron Rentals, Inc.
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Lucinda K. Hagler , John Hagler
|
Psb Electronic Rentals
|Apopka, FL
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing
Officers: Bengier P. Smith
|
Electronic Rentals LLC
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
|
Electronic Rentals, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Electronic Rentals Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Jk Electronics & Rentals, LLC
|Ville Platte, LA
|
Industry:
Whol Electronic Parts/Equipment Mfg Electrical Equipment/Supplies
Officers: Pam Fontenot , Clyde Johnson and 1 other Karen Johnson