At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ElectronicTechnicalService.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Electronic Technical Service Corp.
|Doral, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Clinton Martineau
|
Electronic Technical Service, Inc.
|Davenport, IA
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Kevin M. Baker , David J. Steil and 1 other John H. Harris
|
Electronics Technical Service
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Electronic Technical Services, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Electronics Technical Service
(850) 863-9280
|Fort Walton Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Computers/Software Computer Maintenance/Repair
Officers: Richard Fallon , Michael Bradford
|
Electronic Technical Services Corporation
(713) 683-7306
|Porter, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Mfg Relay/Indstl Control Whol Electronic Parts Engineering Services Whol Med/Hospital Equip Electrical Repair
Officers: David Deleon , Elizabeth Deleon and 3 others Kim Diehl , Stacy Martin , Roxanne Reyna
|
Electronic Technical Services
|Stoughton, WI
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Paul Schnettler
|
Electronic Technical Services, Inc.
(505) 888-3923
|Albuquerque, NM
|
Industry:
Mfg Misc Products Commercial Physical Research
Officers: Robert Evans , Edward Benally
|
Electron Technical Services, Inc.
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert Steve White
|
Electronic Technical Services
(304) 242-4440
|Wheeling, WV
|
Industry:
Electrical Repair
Officers: James Witzgall