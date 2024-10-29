ElementaryCharterSchool.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Independence Charter Elementary School
|El Paso, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Winni Tobias , Bindu George and 1 other John P. Keefe
|
Kavod Elementary Charter School
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: School/Educational Services
Officers: Tamar Caspi , Ethan J. Marcus and 1 other Estee Sery
|
Explorer Elementary Charter School
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jean Kluver , Lisa Gray
|
Accelerated Charter Elementary School
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Francis Reading , Jonathan X. Williams
|
Ut Elementary Charter School
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Melissa Chavez , Brian Kurth and 3 others Meslissa Chavez , Ramona Trevino , Sharon Vaughn
|
Bailey Charter Elementary School
|Reno, NV
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Jon Schaefer , Eva Campos and 4 others Ed Heywood , Carl Meibergen , Lucy Greenly , Michelle Engebretson
|
Sunshine Elementary Charter School
|Hollywood, FL
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Pam A. Hackett
|
Explorer Elementary Charter School
(619) 398-8600
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Jen Economy , Mike Cosseal and 7 others Amy Reising , Kay McElrath , Ben Daley , Elisa Gordon , Jan Economy , Roxyanne Young , Rosanne Holliday
|
City Charter Elementary School
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Transition Elementary Charter School
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services