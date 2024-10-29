Ellamore.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ellamore Volunteer Fire Dept
|Ellamore, WV
|
Industry:
Fire Protection
|
Ellamore Volunteer Fire Department
|Buckhannon, WV
|
Industry:
Fire Protection
|
Mountain State Solutions Group Inc
|Ellamore, WV
|
Industry:
Job Training/Related Services Management Consulting Services Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Tripple J Construction LLC
|Ellamore, WV
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Neil Williams , Connie Williams
|
Criss David H & Joretta & Bruc
|Ellamore, WV
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: David Criss
|
Neil Williams
|Ellamore, WV
|Mbr at Tripple J Construction LLC
|
Waugh's Welding, Inc
|Ellamore, WV
|
Industry:
Welding Repair
Officers: Michael W. Waugh
|
Bsss LLC
(304) 472-7843
|Ellamore, WV
|
Industry:
Bar/American Food Restaurant
Officers: Ryan Snider , Jessica Sigley
|
Jessie Neil Williams
|Ellamore, WV
|
J & S Trucking
|Ellamore, WV
|
Industry:
Local Trucking Operator