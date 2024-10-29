ElmwoodBaptist.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Elmwood Baptist Church
(325) 677-7524
|Abilene, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Rickie Rister , Joel Pobey and 1 other Melvin Saunders
|
Elmwood First Baptist Church
|Statesville, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Rodney McCallister
|
Elmwood Baptist Church
(309) 742-7631
|Elmwood, IL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Dennis Fitzgerald
|
Elmwood Southern Baptist Church
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Elmwood Baptist Church
(607) 733-2506
|Elmira, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Larry Appenzellar
|
Elmwood Ave Baptist Church
(607) 733-2506
|Elmira Heights, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Larry Appenzellar
|
Elmwood Baptist Church
|Barboursville, WV
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Richard R. Glass , Don Jordan and 1 other Ranny Hyatt
|
Elmwood Baptist Church, Abilene, Texas
|Abilene, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Melvin Sanders , Bill Logan and 4 others Michael Belch , Mary Ann Walton , Paul Smith , Joel Tobey
|
Westminster Baptist Church 4733 Elmwood
|Kansas City, MO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Elmwood Baptist Church & Academy Inc
(303) 659-3818
|Brighton, CO
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Paul Roper , Gary Randall and 2 others Chris Knutsen , Wayne Lundberg