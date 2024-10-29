EmmanuelPresbyterian.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Emmanuel Presbyterian
|Arlington, VA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Melissa Chang
|
Immanuel Reformed Presbyterian Church
|Woodland Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Brenton N. Smith
|
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
(907) 333-5253
|Anchorage, AK
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Karen Lipinczyk
|
Emmanuel Presbyterian Church
(425) 486-6388
|Bothell, WA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Steven Knowles , Dave Sitler and 1 other Jenny Gormus
|
Emmanuel Presbyterian Church
(562) 439-8946
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mick Scanlan , Tom Dykhuizen
|
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
|Coatesville, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Wayne F. Brauning
|
Emmanuel Presbyterian Church
(814) 456-7811
|Erie, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Eric Hamilton , Harold Shafer
|
Emmanuel Orthodox Presbyterian Church
(302) 478-7776
|Wilmington, DE
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Michael Matossian , Robert Letham
|
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
|Fallon, NV
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Tim J. Tucker
|
Emmanuel Presbyterian Church
(503) 636-7000
|West Linn, OR
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Paul Quackenbush , Catherine Quackenbush