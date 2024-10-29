EmmanuelYouth.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Emmanuel Youth Experience Inc
|Salisbury, NC
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Tichica King , Michael L. King
|
Immanuel Youth Services, LLC
|Kinston, NC
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Vanessa Cox , Renee Miller
|
Immanuel Youth Services Center, Inc.
|Melbourne, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: John Gachoka , Francis M. Bradley
|
Emmanuel Youth Development Center, Inc.
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Emmanuel Lions Youth Club Inc
|Fort Pierce, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Elaine Capron , Catherine K. Williams and 2 others Sherman A. Williams , Marco Perry
|
Emmanuel Youth and Family Mission Services, Inc.
|Norco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Individual/Family Services
Officers: Anabelle Aunario Heckathorn
|
Emmanuel Youth Chpel Assembly of God Inc
(212) 427-7293
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Ruth Ramsom
|
Church of Emmanuel & Save Our Youth 95 Inc.
|Winter Garden, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
|
Emanuel Youth of Houston
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association