EmpireCouncil.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Benzie Housing Council
(231) 325-6400
|Empire, MI
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Misc Personal Services
Officers: Cathy Sanders , Joanne Sanbmorn and 1 other Michele A. Hoffmn
|
Empire State Sports Council
|Clifton Park, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Ken Rechnitzer
|
Coastal Empire Council
|Riceboro, GA
|
Industry:
Sport/Recreation Camp
Officers: Ken Speir
|
Inland Empire Tourism Council
|San Bernardino, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Steve Eckerson , Bob Brown
|
Magic Empire Council
|Muskogee, OK
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Ginger Pegues
|
Empire Safety Council
|Huntington, NY
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
|
Empire Safety Council
|Orchard Park, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Edward Posenjak
|
Empire Storage
(712) 256-0052
|Council Bluffs, IA
|
Industry:
Special Warehouse/Storage
Officers: Tamara Schubert , Brian McCready
|
Inland Empire Community Action Council
|Riverside, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Donald Ray James
|
Campfire USA, Golden Empire Council
|Vallejo, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association Individual/Family Services
Officers: Janet D. O Callaghan , Sue King and 3 others Valerie Powell , Max Box , Cathy Tisdale