EmpiresOfIndustry.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Empire Industries of Florida, Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Seymour Goldberg , Darryl Goldberg
|
Empire Industries of Connecticut, Inc.
|Manchester, CT
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: John Feeney , Mark Schauster and 1 other Matthew Schauster
|
Inland Empire Printing Corp
(909) 598-8983
|Walnut, CA
|
Industry:
Printing
Officers: Alan Bao , David Dao and 3 others Adam Bao , Lang Bao , Katie Jue
|
Inland Empire Printing Corporation
|Walnut, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Alan Bao
|
Global Empire Logistics, Inc.
|City of Industry, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Transportation Services
Officers: Hsin Hsu Wu , Richard Kung
|
Goodwill Industries of The Redwood Empire
(707) 545-2492
|Santa Rosa, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Used Merchandise
Officers: Dale Quackbush
|
Goodwill Industries of The Redwood Empire
(707) 462-9660
|Ukiah, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Used Merchandise
Officers: Sue Wehrman , Jess Lambdin and 1 other Jesse Ferguson
|
Goodwill Industries of The Coastal Empire, Inc.
(912) 368-5627
|Hinesville, GA
|
Industry:
Help Supply Services
Officers: Brenda Pollen , Harald Halseth and 2 others Tracey Richardson , Sandra Fillmore
|
Goodwill Industries of The Coastal Empire, Inc.
(912) 280-9888
|Brunswick, GA
|
Industry:
Ret Used Merchandise
|
Goodwill Industries of The Coastal Empire, Inc.
(912) 897-3901
|Savannah, GA
|
Industry:
Ret Used Merchandise
Officers: Annette Saturday , Tonya Morgan