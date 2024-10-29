Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

EmployedHealth.com

$1,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,952 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
EmployedHealth.com: A domain for businesses prioritizing employee wellness. Distinctive, concise, and memorable, this domain name underscores commitment to a healthier workforce.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,952

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About EmployedHealth.com

    With the increasing focus on employee welfare in today's corporate world, EmployedHealth.com is a perfect fit for businesses dedicated to prioritizing their team's well-being. This domain name clearly communicates your mission and makes it easily searchable and memorable.

    EmployedHealth.com can be used by HR departments, health insurance companies, corporate fitness programs, employee benefits platforms, or any business aiming to promote a healthy workplace culture.

    Why EmployedHealth.com?

    EmployedHealth.com positions your business as an industry leader and demonstrates your dedication to employee wellness. It can help attract organic traffic by ranking higher in search engine results for relevant keywords.

    By establishing a strong, professional online presence with the EmployedHealth.com domain, you can build trust and loyalty among potential customers, fostering long-term relationships.

    Marketability of EmployedHealth.com

    EmployedHealth.com makes your business stand out from competitors by showcasing your unique focus on employee health. It also helps you rank higher in search engines as it is a more targeted and specific domain name.

    EmployedHealth.com can be useful in non-digital media such as print ads or company signage, ensuring brand consistency and increasing recognition.

    Marketability of

    Buy EmployedHealth.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of EmployedHealth.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Employers Health
    		Oklahoma City, OK Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: John Glasson
    Employers Health
    		Naperville, IL Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Employer Health Services, LLC
    		Afton, MN Industry: Home Health Care Services
    Officers: Sandy Olevitch , Michael Goertz
    Universal Health Employment Network
    		Fayetteville, GA Industry: Home Health Care Services
    Officers: Roy Davidson , Juliet Scott
    Employers Health Purchasing
    (330) 433-0371     		Canton, OH Industry: Physical Fitness Facility
    Officers: Debbie Rankine , Mike Stull and 6 others Traci Harbal , John Popa , Mark Trushel , Steven Burger , Sharron Dimario , Darcy Fiocca
    Employers Health Insurance
    		Dallas, TX Industry: Insurance Agent/Broker
    Officers: Jim Cassity
    Employment Health Services, LLC
    		Casper, WY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Timothy G. Klinker , Jeffrey Harsh
    Employers Health Coalition, Inc.
    		Tampa, FL Filed: Domestic Non Profit Corporation
    Industry: Management Consulting Services
    Officers: Clydia Craig , Frank M. Brocato and 2 others Sean Butler , Jane Calano
    Employers Health Management Corporation
    		Chattanooga, TN Industry: Management Services
    Officers: Donald Chamberlain
    Regional Employers Health Alliance
    		Washington, PA Industry: Health/Allied Services