EmployersMutualInsurance.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kentucky Employer's Mutual Insurance
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
|
Employers Mutual Insurance Company
|Oak Lawn, IL
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
|
Maine Employers Mutual Insurance Compay
|Conshohocken, PA
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
|
Maine Employers' Mutual Insurance Company
|Rumford Point, ME
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Jolan F. Ippolito
|
Missouri Employers Mutual Insurance Company
(417) 882-6633
|Columbia, MO
|
Industry:
Fire/Casualty Insurance Carrier
Officers: Pete Pheffer , Andrew R. Gingrich and 7 others Timothy D. Jackman , Dina S. Schultz , Steven D. Millikan , Roger B. Wilson , Heather Baer , Bill Copelan , Dennis W. Smith
|
Kentucky Employers' Mutual Insurance Authority
(859) 425-7800
|Lexington, KY
|
Industry:
Fire/Casualty Insurance Carrier
Officers: James Howard , John Miller and 8 others Roger J. Fries , Christian Ledbetter , Jenny Whitis , Erwin Roberts , John Koenig , Stephen Mason , Nancy Maglothin , Randy Garland
|
Maine Employers Mutual Insurance Company
|Weehawken, NJ
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
|
Hawaii Employers Mutual Insurance Company
(808) 524-3642
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Anne L. Mapes , Ernest Fukeda and 6 others Michael Redman , Michael D. Redma , Ron Toguchi , Martin J. Welch , Jason T. Yoshimi , Richard A. Ma
|
Maine Employers' Mutual Insurance Company
(207) 791-3300
|Manchester, NH
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Fire/Casualty Insurance Carrier
Officers: John Thomas Leonard , M. Jane Sheehan and 6 others David M. Labbe , Robert D. Umphrey , Katherine M. Greenleaf , Sara T. Longley , Ward I. Graffam , Jolan F. Ippolito
|
Missouri Employers Mutual Insurance Company
(636) 537-1010
|Chesterfield, MO
|
Industry:
Workers Compensation Insurance
Officers: Lee Rozellethomas , Thomas Rozelle