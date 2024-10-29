FabMarine.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Marine Fab
|Kingston, WA
|
Industry:
Boatbuilding/Repairing
Officers: Scott Gates
|
Marine Welding Fab Harde
(910) 754-3926
|Shallotte, NC
|
Industry:
Welding Repair
Officers: Jerry Harden
|
Fab Tech Marine Services
|Daytona Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Ocean Marine Metal Fab
|Jonesport, ME
|
Industry:
Whol Transportation Equipment
Officers: Richard Herzog
|
Marine Aluminum Welder Fab
|Mechanicsville, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Herman Updike
|
All Fab Marine Services
(907) 772-2174
|Petersburg, AK
|
Industry:
Aluminum Foundry
Officers: Wade Washky
|
Marine Fab & Repair Inc
(985) 879-3616
|Houma, LA
|
Industry:
Structural Metal Fabrication Welding Repair
Officers: Thomas C. Trahan , Ronald J. Trahan and 1 other Monica N. Trahan
|
Ltw Marine Fab, Inc.
|Casselberry, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Lawrence B. Longmuir
|
Tampa Marine Fab
|Plant City, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Jd Weld & Fab
|Casco, MI
|
Industry:
Welding Repair
Officers: Daniel Huff