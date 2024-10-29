FacilitiesInspection.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Letsinger Facility Inspections
|Tyler, TX
|
Industry:
Nighttime Atm Life Safety Evaluations
Officers: William Edwin Letsinger
|
American Facilities Inspection, Inc.
|North Little Rock, AR
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Verna P. Flynn , Royce A. Flynn
|
Pipeline & Facilities Inspection, Inc.
|Odessa, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services
|
Winterhaven Truck Inspection Facility
|Winterhaven, CA
|
Industry:
Local Trucking Operator
Officers: Angelo Lawson , Scott Jeffery
|
Facilities Inspection Corporation
|Dedham, MA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Robert Beck
|
Pipeline Facilities Inspect
|Odessa, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Cm's Automotive Inspection Facility
|Arlington, TX
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
|
Medical Facility Inspections, LLC
|Temple Terrace, FL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Sharon L. Hodgson
|
Medical Facility Inspections, LLC
|Temple Terrace, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Sharon L. Hodgson , Gregory C. Hodgson
|
Facility Inspection Services, Inc.
|Carlsbad, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Services
Officers: Scott H. Newmann