FactoryFabricators.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Fabric Factory
(405) 521-1694
|Oklahoma City, OK
|
Industry:
Ret & Whol Fabric Mfg Furniture
Officers: Peter J. Duncan
|
Fabric Factory
|Vancouver, WA
|
Industry:
Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
Officers: Linda Caton
|
Dream Factory Fabrication
|Kaysville, UT
|
Industry:
Auto Body Repair/Painting
Officers: Richard Lee
|
Fantasy Fabric Factory
(562) 693-6644
|Whittier, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
Officers: Toros Gadzhyan
|
The Fabric Factory, Inc.
|Beverly Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Carolina Factory Fabrics, Inc.
(417) 334-2291
|Branson, MO
|
Industry:
Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Store
Officers: Ralph Z. Miller , Jack Cline and 5 others David Justice , Joyce P. Miller , Michael Justice , Nikki Justice , Patti M. Cline
|
Fabric Factory Export
|Oklahoma City, OK
|
Industry:
Whol Nondurable Goods
|
Art Factory Fabrication, LLC
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Automobile Customizing Services
Officers: Laurie Lock
|
The Fabric Factory, L.L.C.
|Oklahoma City, OK
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Todd A. Dobson , G. J. Records and 2 others Peter Duncan , Jeffrey G. Records
|
Fabric Factory Outlet
|Milford, CT
|
Industry:
Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
Officers: Erica Mann