FactoryMutualInsurance.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Factory Mutual Insurance Co
(972) 377-4808
|Plano, TX
|
Industry:
Fire/Marine/Property Insurance
Officers: Mary Ward , Elena Bencivenga and 8 others Tilo Brandis , Marilyn Couch , Bret N. Ahnell , Whitney Reierson , Art Garcia , Katherine Givens , David Walls , Sarah Seiffert
|
Factory Mutual Insurance Company
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|
Industry:
Fire/Casualty Insurance Carrier
|
Factory Mutual Insurance Company
(513) 742-9516
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
|
Factory Mutual Insurance Co
(314) 453-9660
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Fire/Marine/Property Insurance
Officers: Annette Riley , Richard Jennings and 1 other Denis C. Shine
|
Factory Mutual Insurance Co
(703) 860-4101
|Reston, VA
|
Industry:
Fire/Casualty Insurance Carrier
Officers: Peggy Lewczak , Josh Larew and 4 others Jennifer Davis , Juliana Farhat , Brent Wunderlich , Peter Hardinge
|
Factory Mutual Insurance Company
|San Juan, PR
|
Industry:
Fire, Marine, and Casualty Insurance
|
Factory Mutual Insurance Company
|Johnston, RI
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Shivan S. Subramaniam , William A. Mekrut and 3 others Thomas A. Lawson , Jonathan I. Mishara , John J. Pomeroy
|
Factory Mutual Insurance Co
(770) 777-3600
|Alpharetta, GA
|
Industry:
Fire/Marine/Property Insurance Carrier
Officers: Bill Lonchar , Clayton Wilkinson and 6 others Debra B. Glaser , Tim Knoebel , Chad Brimmer , Janet Money , Mark Hagan , Linda Petrocco
|
Factory Mutual Insurance Company
|Bellevue, WA
|
Industry:
Fire/Casualty Insurance Carrier
Officers: Donald Montgomery , Don Slater and 4 others Patti Daniels , Matthew Vanasse , Darren Denson , James Galloway
|
Factory Mutual Insurance Co
(847) 430-7000
|Park Ridge, IL
|
Industry:
Underwrites Hpr Property Insurance
Officers: Donald Childers , Jeffrey A. Burchill and 2 others Karen Katler , Carol Steffens