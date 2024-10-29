FaithApostolicChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Greater Faith Apostolic Church
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Robert Cato , Sonja L. West and 1 other Debra W. Bonner
|
Apostolic Evangelistic Faith Church
|Bakersfield, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Apostolic Faith Church
|Ligonier, IN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Joseph Berkley
|
Bethesda Apostolic Faith Church
|Merced, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John Daniels , Robert Riley
|
First Apostolic Faith Church
|Appalachia, VA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John R. Flandary
|
Apostolic Faith Church, Inc
(317) 844-2185
|Carmel, IN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Matthew Ball , Jamie L. Ball and 1 other Steve Newby
|
Apostolic Faith Church
|Richland Center, WI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: N. R. Allen
|
Faith Apostolic Temple Church
|Dayton, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Joyance Bryand
|
The Apostolic Faith Church
|Koloa, HI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Leona E. , Leona Esano and 1 other Leonard Esano
|
Apostolic Faith Church
|Evanston, IL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Gordon H. Mahone