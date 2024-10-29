Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
FamiliaSana.com stands out for its authenticity and strong emotional connection to the concept of 'healthy family'. This domain name is ideal for businesses that provide services or products related to health, wellness, nutrition, or community building. It offers an instant association with care, nurturing, and trust.
Using FamiliaSana.com as your online address can position your business in a unique way, setting it apart from competitors and creating a strong brand identity. Its Latin roots add an international flair, making it suitable for businesses catering to diverse markets or targeting Spanish-speaking audiences.
FamiliaSana.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by improving organic search rankings and driving targeted traffic. With its strong emotional connection, it is likely to be more memorable for users and easier to share on social media platforms. This increased visibility can lead to higher brand awareness, customer trust, and ultimately, sales.
FamiliaSana.com can help establish a strong brand image and differentiate your business from competitors by providing a clear, concise, and easily memorable domain name. It can also contribute to building customer loyalty by evoking feelings of safety, comfort, and familiarity.
Buy FamiliaSana.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of FamiliaSana.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Familia Sana
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Javier Suarez , Eugenia Falcon and 2 others Allen A. Silver , Jimmy H. Soliman
|
Fundacion Familia Sana, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Health Education Services
Officers: Wayne W. Westhoff , Jamie D. Corvin and 2 others Irmarie Virella , Jose Ordonez
|
Familia Sana Medical Group
|Van Nuys, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Javier Suarez , Alan A. Silver and 6 others Miguel A. Mejia , Kerry E. Weiner , Vahan Madatovian , Jessica Campa , Shahav Banayan , Ana Marroquin
|
Familia Sana Medical Group, Inc.
|Long Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Vahan Madatovian