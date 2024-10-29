FamilyBaptist.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Baptist Family Yoga, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Faith Family Baptist Church
|Pfafftown, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Faith Family Baptist Church
|Kingwood, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Larry A. Keese , L. J. Jenkins and 2 others David Lino , Brenc Johnson
|
Family Unity Baptist Church
|La Marque, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Angela D. Scott , Patsy Steamer and 1 other Richard Scott
|
Holy Family Baptist Church
(404) 289-6040
|Decatur, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: L. C. Freeman
|
Family Baptist Christian Church
|Suffolk, VA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Raymond Powell
|
Family Baptist Church, Inc.
|Miramar, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Guy R. Markley , Patsy Thacker and 1 other Arnold Thacker
|
Baptist Child & Family Services
|Abilene, TX
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Family Altar Baptist Church
(773) 921-0191
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jennie Petties
|
Central Baptist Family Services
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Bill Hansen