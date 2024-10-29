FamilyFurnitureCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Family Furniture Centers, Inc.
(301) 439-4600
|Hyattsville, MD
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture
Officers: Victor Errera
|
Family Furniture Centers, Inc.
(301) 499-4300
|Landover, MD
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture
Officers: Michael Fooksman , Richard Deutsch and 2 others Eric Halpin , Norman Gilden
|
Family Furniture Center
(215) 291-9969
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture
Officers: Luis Rivera
|
Family Furniture Discount Centers
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Advertising Services Ret Furniture
Officers: Lisa Hubbard
|
Family Furniture Centers, Inc.
|Temple Hills, MD
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture
Officers: Richard Deutsch , Eric Halpin and 1 other Marsha Edenbaum
|
Family Furniture Discount Center
|Waldorf, MD
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture
Officers: Joe Tedeschi , Wally Wilkins
|
Woodworks Family Furniture Center
(724) 652-9331
|New Castle, PA
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture & Video Tape Rental
|
Family Furniture & Appliance Center, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Lampasas Family Furniture Center, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation