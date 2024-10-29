FamilyLeague.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Family Service League
(631) 765-5372
|Southold, NY
|
Industry:
Counseling Service
Officers: Lawrence Weiss
|
Family Service League, Inc.
(631) 647-3100
|Bay Shore, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Manjula Sharma , Claudia Sherine Arafat-De Jesus and 5 others Pam Stengel , Cynthia Nye , Jacob Palatinkle , Sal Sarmiento , Manjulia Sharma
|
Family Services League
|Hauppauge, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Family Service League
|Riverhead, NY
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Michelle McGowan , Ma Che and 1 other Lawrence Weiss
|
League City Family Dentistry
|League City, TX
|
Industry:
Dentist's Office
Officers: Brent Patterson
|
Family Service League
|Greenport, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Larry Wies
|
Family Service League
|East Orange, NJ
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Juanita Pullins
|
Family Service League, Inc.
(631) 723-2316
|Hampton Bays, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Commercial Nonphysical Research
Officers: Warren D. Spinner , Marie Frey and 7 others Susan Altman , Heather Finlatar , Robert J. Wasnick , Jill W. Miller-Horn , Joseph Gartner , Paul Ogburn , Larry Weiss
|
Family Defense League
|Edmonds, WA
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Family Service League
(631) 427-3700
|Huntington, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Reinhardt V. Dyke , Valerie Brunner and 8 others Veena S. Abraham , Cynthia Nye , Karen Boorshtein , Madeline Kane , Maureen Crowley , Joseph Shaffery , Richard Gavin , Lynn Kaufman