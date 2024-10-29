Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of FamilyMedicalSupplies.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Family Medical Supplies
(718) 655-4580
|Bronx, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise
Officers: William Espinosa
|
Family Medical Supply LLC
|Amherst, MA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Sale of Home Medical Equipment
Officers: Invacare Supply Group, Inc. , Invacare Corporation
|
Family Medical Supply
|Briarwood, NY
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
Officers: Jana Mingi
|
Family Medical Supplies Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Aracelys Roque
|
Family Medical Equipment & Supply
|Quanah, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Mark Benedict , Veda Walkup
|
Family Medical Supply
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise
Officers: Joseph A. Tart
|
Family Medical Supply Inc.
|Mountain Home, AR
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
Officers: Tim Swearingen
|
Family Medical Supply LLC
|Holliston, MA
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
|
Family Medical Supplies, Inc.
|Arlington Heights, IL
|
Industry:
Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Aleksandr Levit
|
Aaba Family Medical Supply
(609) 886-1699
|Villas, NJ
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise
Officers: Todd Manganello