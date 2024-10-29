FarmChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United Lutheran Church
(715) 455-1454
|Prairie Farm, WI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Oz Twedt
|
Church Farms
|Clarks, NE
|
Industry:
Corn Farm Beef Cattle Feedlot
Officers: Dean Church
|
Church Farm
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Church Farm
|Evans Mills, NY
|
Industry:
Dairy Farm
Officers: James Church
|
Church Farm
|Mart, TX
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
|
Church Farms
|Derby, KS
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
|
Church Farms
|Laurel Springs, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Sharon Church
|
Beulah Baptist Church
|Fancy Farm, KY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jason Porter
|
Church Farm
|Ponca City, OK
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
Officers: Billy Church , Pam Hole
|
West Akers Lutheran Church
(715) 455-1034
|Prairie Farm, WI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Kenneth Kuziej