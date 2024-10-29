FarmLandscapes.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Bates Farm Landscaping
(772) 286-3039
|Stuart, FL
|
Industry:
Landscaping Services
Officers: Lee Pepin , Lisa Pepin
|
Mott Farms Landscaping & Desig
|Kalamazoo, MI
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
Officers: Philip Mott
|
Haigler Farms Landscape
|Hayneville, AL
|
Industry:
Landscape Services
Officers: Robert L. Haigler
|
Parkinson Tree Farm & Landscape
|Rexburg, ID
|
Industry:
Landscape Services
|
Stonebridge Farm Landscaping & Nursery
(724) 266-7312
|Ambridge, PA
|
Industry:
Lawn/Garden Services
Officers: Jeffrey Lopes , Kan Lope
|
Candee Farm Landscaping LLC
(203) 268-7244
|Easton, CT
|
Industry:
Lawn/Garden Services
Officers: Jeff Candee
|
Roses Farm Landscaping LLC
(203) 469-5201
|East Haven, CT
|
Industry:
Landscape Services Lawn/Garden Services
Officers: A. Lucationo
|
Jennings Landscaping and Farms
(515) 994-2487
|Prairie City, IA
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm Lawn/Garden Services
Officers: Mark Jennings
|
Village Farm Landscaping
(717) 249-2505
|Carlisle, PA
|
Industry:
Landscape Services
Officers: Steve Hinton , Kelly Hinton
|
King Landscaping & Farms, Inc.
|West Columbia, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Ann Fee , Tommy King