FarmToSchool.com is more than just a website address; it's an instant symbol of a nationwide push to create healthier eating habits. Connecting agricultural education with school meal programs, it taps into a market eager to improve nutrition and food education for young people. Any business working with this concept wants to appear credible and impactful right from the start, and FarmToSchool.com provides the foundation on which they can construct that impression.
But this name offers more than meets the eye. Because of its instant association with this specific field, it will be a significant advantage in content creation for social media and SEO purposes. By purchasing a name inherently linked to farm-to-school initiatives, site owners can streamline their marketing endeavors. These intrinsic advantages make FarmToSchool.com a compelling offering.
FarmToSchool.com brings immediate brand recognition. This is important in a quickly growing landscape like school nutrition; businesses that connect easily with the broader community they wish to serve have an inherent leg up. Having FarmToSchool.com demonstrates credibility, understanding, and commitment to the mission of supplying kids with wholesome foods.
That inherent value, represented concisely in the name FarmToSchool.com, can translate into concrete marketing gains across a spectrum of endeavors. It gives companies a greater chance of ranking highly on search engines like Google. But perhaps equally as important, a memorable domain increases the recall value of your organization and makes it likelier someone will remember to return to your site again. FarmToSchool.com encapsulates easily and attractively, all within an appealing web address.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Winters Farm to School
|Winters, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Patricia Ann Rominger
|
Green Mountain Farm to School
|Newport, VT
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Summer Camp , Katherine Sims and 3 others Amy Crank , Dean Vervoort , Yale Farm
|
Charmeck Farm to School Program
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Lynn Robertson
|
Gallatin Valley Farm to School
|Bozeman, MT
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Rogue Valley Farm to School
|Medford, OR
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
Officers: Barbara Heyerman
|
Vermont Farm-to-School, Inc.
|Newport, VT
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Katherine Sims , Anne Lazor
|
Erin Croom Farm to School Coordinator
|Decatur, GA
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
Officers: Allison Adams
|
Erin Croom Farm to School Coordinator
|Decatur, GA
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
|
North Carolina Farm to School Cooperative
|Kenly, NC
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
Officers: James Sharpe
|
The New Jersey Farm to School Network Inc
|Trenton, NJ
|
Industry:
Educational Services
Officers: Beth Feehan