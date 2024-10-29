Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
FarmfoodsDirect.com is an exceptional domain for businesses specializing in farm-fresh food delivery or local produce markets. Its clear and memorable name highlights the connection between the source and the consumer, evoking trust and reliability.
This domain's versatility allows it to be used in various industries, including agriculture, grocery, and e-commerce. By owning FarmfoodsDirect.com, you demonstrate a strong connection to your food's origins, offering an authentic and unique selling proposition.
FarmfoodsDirect.com can significantly enhance your business's online presence, driving organic traffic through targeted keywords and searches. By incorporating local and specific terms into your domain name, search engines prioritize your website, potentially increasing your reach and customer base.
Establishing a strong brand is crucial for any business, and a domain name plays a vital role in that process. FarmfoodsDirect.com's clear, memorable, and industry-specific name sets your business apart from competitors, helping to build trust and customer loyalty.
Buy FarmfoodsDirect.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of FarmfoodsDirect.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Farm Foods Direct LLC
|Mesa, AZ
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
Officers: Kennon Petrini
|
Farm Direct Foods
|Hamilton, OH
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
Officers: David Schatzley
|
Farm Direct Foods (USA) Inc.
|Santa Rosa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Mike Liu
|
Farm Foods Direct 2 LLC
|Mesa, AZ
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
|
Farm Fresh Foods Direct, LLC
|Ames, IA
|
Industry:
Food Marketing and Distribution
Officers: Ron Orth
|
Farm Direct Foods Global, Inc.
(707) 547-1776
|Santa Rosa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Holding Co
Officers: Jaime Crispi , Jose Crispi