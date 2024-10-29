FarmlandManagement.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Farmland Management
|Mattawa, WA
|
Industry:
Farm Management Services
Officers: Duane Merkle
|
Farmland Management, LLC
|Newburgh, IN
|
Industry:
Farm Management Services
Officers: Jack Webber
|
Farmland Management Services, Inc.
(530) 824-9429
|Corning, CA
|
Industry:
Farm Management Services General Crop Farm
Officers: Dave Evers
|
Farmland Management Services, Inc.
(715) 423-5137
|Wisconsin Rapids, WI
|
Industry:
Farm Management Services
Officers: Steve Hahn
|
Farmland Management Services Chowchilla
|Chowchilla, CA
|
Industry:
Management Services
|
Western Farmlands Management Company
|Palo Alto, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Farmland Management Services
(559) 675-8385
|Madera, CA
|
Industry:
Management Services
|
Farmland Management Services, Inc.
(209) 669-0742
|Turlock, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Farm Management Services
Officers: Joseph P. Silveira , Carl B. Evers and 2 others Dorothy Luiz , Dorothy Lewis
|
Farmland Management Services
|Anderson, CA
|
Industry:
Management Services
Officers: Dave Evers
|
Farmland Management Services, Inc.
(661) 217-6609
|Earlimart, CA
|
Industry:
Farm Management Services
Officers: Mark Hudson