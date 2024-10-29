Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
FashionKnits.com is a distinctive domain name that embodies the essence of the fashion industry. Its combination of 'fashion' and 'knits' signifies a unique connection to apparel, textiles, and the art of knitting. With this domain, your business can showcase its individuality and attract a dedicated audience.
This domain name is versatile and can cater to various industries, including clothing stores, textile manufacturers, fashion designers, and even knitting communities. By owning FashionKnits.com, you can create a strong brand identity and reach potential customers who are specifically interested in your niche.
FashionKnits.com can significantly enhance your online presence and search engine optimization (SEO). It can help attract organic traffic from people who are searching for fashion-related keywords that include 'knits'. A descriptive domain name can make your brand more memorable and easier to find.
FashionKnits.com can also play a crucial role in building trust and customer loyalty. It can help establish your brand as a professional and reputable business within your industry. Having a domain name that accurately represents your business can make it easier for customers to understand what you offer and feel more confident in making a purchase.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of FashionKnits.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Fashion Avenue Knits Inc.
(212) 302-8282
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Knit Outerwear Mill
Officers: Mel Weiss
|
Knit Fashion Corp
|Aventura, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Women's Clothing
Officers: Carlos Zeitoune
|
Fashion Knit, Inc.
|Oxnard, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ronald M. Demajo
|
Knit Fashion, Corp.
|Aventura, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Ret Women's Clothing
Officers: Carlos Zeitoune , Yantoni Zeitoune
|
Fashion Avenue Knits Inc.
(718) 456-9000
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Knit Outerwear Mill Mfg Women's/Misses' Outerwear
Officers: Sherian Weiss , Ron Hollandsworth and 3 others Beth Rosen , Mel Weiss , Ron Hollenberg
|
Chang's Fashion Knit
(213) 385-7575
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
Officers: Sang Chang
|
Fashion Knits Inc
|New Hyde Park, NY
|
Industry:
Knitting Mill
Officers: Pat Sheu
|
Fashion Avenue Knits Inc
|Ridgewood, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Women's Clothing
Officers: Mel Weiss
|
Fashion Knitting Mill, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Aki's Knit Fashions
|Torrance, CA
|
Industry:
Mfg Women's Knit Apparel
Officers: Akiko Okamoto