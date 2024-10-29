Fatmire.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Fatmir Muhameta
|Dallas, TX
|Manager at Lounge Fly, LLC
|
Fatmir Ndreci
|Staten Island, NY
|Principal at Mezza Luna Pizzeria Inc
|
Fatmir Mali
|TIRANE, FL
|
Fatmir Alickaj
|Larchmont, NY
|Principal at United Color Painting Coinc
|
Fatmir Ndregjoni
|Jacksonville, FL
|Secretary at D & F Construction Maintenance Inc
|
Fatmir Bekiri
(281) 875-4454
|Houston, TX
|TREASURER at Bekiri Brother's Pizza, Inc. DIRECTOR at Brothers Pizzeria, Inc.
|
Fatmir Kazmaj
|Naples, FL
|at The Classic Style Inc.
|
Duka Fatmir
(718) 818-8080
|Staten Island, NY
|Chairman at Giannini
|
Fatmir Fanda
|Orange, NJ
|IT/Internet Support at Passaic County Community College
|
Fatmir Ciku
|Fairview, NJ
|Principal at E & A Laundry LLC