FbrCapital.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Fbr Capital Markets & Co.
(703) 312-1898
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Securities Broker
Officers: Emanuel Friedman , Jane H. Fredgant and 5 others Jason A. Light , David S. McLeod , Joseph Connolly , Jeffrey R. Witham , John M. Moscarino
|
Fbr Capital Markets & Co.
(949) 477-3100
|Irvine, CA
|
Industry:
Security Broker
Officers: James C. Neuhauser , John Hamel
|
Fbr Capital Markets & Co.
(703) 312-9676
|Reston, VA
|
Industry:
Investment Advisory Service
Officers: Hooks K. Johnston
|
Fbr Capital Markets & Co.
(216) 593-7000
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Security Broker/Dealer
Officers: Charlie Crowley
|
Fbr Capital, Inc.
|
Fbr Capital Markets & Co.
|Arlington, VA
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Richard Hendrix , William J. Ginivan and 5 others Robert J. Kiernan , James A. Lindsay , Ann Marie Pulsch , Gavin Beske , Peter R. Geraghty
|
Fbr Capital Markets & Co.
(212) 457-3300
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Investment Bankers
Officers: Tom Healy , Nitsan Hargil and 2 others Kevin Phillips , Rina Persico
|
Fbr Capital Markets & Co.
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Security Broker/Dealer Investment Advisory Service
Officers: Linea Toepel , Michael J. Hanley
|
Fbr Capital Markets Holdings, Inc.
(703) 312-9500
|Arlington, VA
|
Industry:
Security Broker/Dealer Investment Advisory Svcs Real Estate Invest Trust
Officers: David H. Ellison , Cindy V. Riper and 3 others Peter D. Meer , Peter Meier , Richard Nash
|
Etp/Fbr Venture Capital, LLC
|Rockville, MD
|
Industry:
Investors, Nec
Officers: Yang Ling