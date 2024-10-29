Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
FederalPrograms.org carries an authoritative tone, making it an excellent choice for companies working with or managing government grants, contracts, or initiatives. Its clear and concise name makes it easy for customers to remember and search for.
Potential uses for FederalPrograms.org include creating a comprehensive resource hub for federal programs and initiatives, offering consulting services related to these areas, or serving as the online presence for government agencies.
FederalPrograms.org can significantly enhance organic traffic by attracting a targeted audience interested in federal programs and initiatives. It also lends credibility and trustworthiness to your brand.
Additionally, owning FederalPrograms.org helps establish a strong online presence, which is crucial for businesses seeking to expand their reach and customer base.
Buy FederalPrograms.org Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of FederalPrograms.org.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Federal Programs
|Tombstone, AZ
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: John Hebnes
|
Federal Programs
|Palmer, AK
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Bob Doyle , Eve Carney and 3 others Laurine Domke , Billy Stannard , John Roffe
|
Federal Programs
|Center, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Angela Lawson
|
Federal Program
|Crescent City, FL
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Linda Osborne
|
Cdm Federal Programs Corporation
(210) 826-8640
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Mari Garza-Bird , David Martin
|
Cdm Federal Programs Corporation
(757) 873-8850
|Newport News, VA
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Lynne J. France
|
Federal Program Management, Inc.
(540) 678-1234
|Winchester, VA
|
Industry:
Business Consulting & Mfg Representative
Officers: William Britz
|
Federal Defender Program Inc
(404) 688-7530
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Legal Services
Officers: G. Lee Garrett , Thomas M. Cole and 5 others Stephanie Kern , Richard Tisinger , Anna Blitz , Stanley Young , Stephanie Kearns
|
Federal Programs Assistance Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Cdm Federal Programs Corporation
(406) 293-8595
|Libby, MT
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Paul Lammers , Thomas E. Cook