Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
FederatedRealtyGroup.com represents a cohesive brand identity for real estate professionals and brokerages, enhancing your online presence and fostering industry connections. Its distinctiveness sets it apart from generic or overused domain names.
Utilizing FederatedRealtyGroup.com for your real estate business can lead to increased leads, stronger client relationships, and a more memorable brand. Suitable for various real estate niches, including residential, commercial, and property management.
FederatedRealtyGroup.com can significantly impact your business by driving organic traffic through improved search engine rankings. Consumers trust established domain names and are more likely to click, increasing your online presence and brand recognition.
FederatedRealtyGroup.com can help you establish a strong brand identity and customer loyalty by providing a professional, trustworthy online image. By incorporating your business name into the domain, customers can easily identify and remember your brand.
Buy FederatedRealtyGroup.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of FederatedRealtyGroup.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Federated Realty Group Inc.
|Milwaukee, WI
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
Federated Realty Group Inc.
|Mequon, WI
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
Federated Realty Group Inc
(904) 730-8060
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: William K. Jones , Kyle David Alford
|
Federated Realty Group, Inc.
(727) 442-9578
|Clearwater, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Mark Busher , Joseph E. Critchley
|
Federal Street Realty Group
|Lawrence, MA
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Elton Watkins , Edward J. Hammonds and 1 other Edward Hammond
|
Federated Realty Group of Tambay, Inc.
|Clearwater, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Joseph E. Critchley