This domain extension is perfect for business alliances, trade organizations, or collectives focused on advocating for small businesses. It allows you to create a strong online presence that represents unity and collaboration within your industry. With this domain, potential members can easily identify and connect with your organization.
FederationOfSmallBusinesses.com is suitable for industries such as retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and more. By owning this domain, you can provide a centralized platform for resources, networking opportunities, and industry news. Additionally, you can use it to offer exclusive discounts or promotions, further enhancing the value proposition for your members.
FederationOfSmallBusinesses.com helps your business grow by increasing brand recognition and establishing trust within your industry. It showcases your commitment to supporting small businesses and fostering a sense of community, making it an attractive option for potential members.
This domain can positively impact organic traffic. With a descriptive and clear domain name, search engines are more likely to direct users to your site when they query related keywords. As a result, you may see an increase in website visits and potential customers.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of FederationOfSmallBusinesses.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Federation of Small Businesses, Inc.
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Louis R. Bologna , Dennis W. Houchens and 2 others Brian P. Boje , Patrick J. Wack
|
United States Federation of Small Businesses of
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John A. Graziano , Dominick C. Bizzarro and 1 other Ray Augustine
|
United States Federation of Small Businesses Inc
(518) 346-0833
|Schenectady, NY
|
Industry:
Small Business Association
Officers: Anne M. Cardamone , Michael Kinney
|
United States Federation of Small Businesses, In
|Schenectady, NY
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Paul C. Cardamone , Joseph Cardamone and 1 other Raymond A. Augustine
|
United Federation of Small Business Educational Foundation
|El Cajon, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Donald N. Erwin
|
United Federation of Small Business, Inc.
|El Cajon, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Don Smith