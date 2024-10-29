FederationOfWomen.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Virginia Federation of Women
|Richmond, VA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Jane Evans , Virginia Darnail and 4 others Jean Burcher , Katherine M. Czyszczon , Jessica M. Demay , Tawanna O. Gilliard
|
Federated of Republican Women
|Santa Monica, CA
|
Industry:
Political Organization Business Consulting Services
Officers: Nancy Comaford
|
Texas Federation of Women
|Round Rock, TX
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Bob Brown
|
Federation of Southern Women
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Barbara Amelia King
|
London Federation of Women
|London, OH
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Yvonne Highshoe
|
Texas Federation of Women
|Midlothian, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Mary Rustin
|
Texas Federation of Women
|Alpine, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Ken Vongsavath , Ken T. Vongasavath
|
Federation of Women Contractors
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Beth E. Cagle , Karen Johnson and 3 others Joan E. Anderson , Maureen Jung , Margaret Garner
|
Mansfield Federation of Women
|Mansfield, OH
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Jan Tyson
|
Edgerton Federation of Women
|Edgerton, WI
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Rose Last