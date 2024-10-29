FelixStudios.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Felix Studio
(956) 585-1578
|Mission, TX
|
Industry:
Photo Portrait Studio
Officers: Ruben Martinez
|
Jackson Felicia Design Studio
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Felix Street Studio
|Scottsdale, AZ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Kathleen Wesselius
|
Felix Andre Studios Ltd
|Menifee, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Andre Felix
|
Felix Street Studio
|Mesa, AZ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Felix Lorenzoni Studio Inc
(203) 661-2070
|Greenwich, CT
|
Industry:
Marble Installation Interior
Officers: Augusta Lorenzoni , Raymond Lorenzoni
|
Felix R Cordero Studio
|Caguas, PR
|
Industry:
Services, Nec, Nsk
|
Felix Mas Studio, Inc.
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Felix Mas Hernandez
|
Felix Design Studio
(310) 265-9343
|Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Robin Felix
|
Felix Kiner Web Studio
|West Hollywood, CA
|
Industry:
Custom Computer Programing
Officers: Felix Kiner