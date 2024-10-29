FellowshipOfGrace.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Grace Fellowship of Georgetown
(502) 570-9343
|Georgetown, KY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jack Shoup , Jack Shoulp and 2 others Melissa Jones , Bryan Price
|
Grace of God Fellowship
|Severn, MD
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Larry Smith
|
Fellowship of Grace
|Kansas City, MO
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: John Citro , Rhonda Citro and 2 others David Dixon , Melissa Dixon
|
Grace Fellowship of Tehachapi
(661) 822-9760
|Tehachapi, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Kyle Arthur Phillips , Tony Rubino and 1 other Don Kieger
|
Rains of Grace Fellowship
|East Liverpool, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Anthony F. Pawloski
|
Grace of God Fellowship
|Delton, MI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: James McKelvey
|
Fellowship of Grace Church
|Merrillville, IN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Terry Stockman
|
Grace Fellowship of Georgetown
|Beattyville, KY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Fellowship of Grace Presbyteri
|Peoria, AZ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Grace Fellowship of Huntsville
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation