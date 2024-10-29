FellowshipOfTheCross.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Fellowship of The Cross
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Rosa Flores , Veronica Alvarado and 1 other Delfino Flores
|
Fellowship of The Cross
|Oceanside, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Travis E. Moore
|
The Crossing Fellowship of Gothenburg
|Gothenburg, NE
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: James Mann
|
Fellowship of The Cross Church
|Bryan, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Travis Bell Bryan , David Barron and 1 other Matthew Washington
|
Fellowship of The Holy Cross
|Belmont, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James Smith , Nick Peros
|
Fellowship of The Cross Church
|Beech Creek, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Justin H. Hale
|
Fellowship of The Cross Inc
|McDonough, GA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
The Fellowship of The Cross Spring
|Spring, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Matthew Washington , Keeland Crosby and 1 other Bill McKinkley
|
The Fellowship of The Threefold Cross
|Whittier, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Douglas Hudson
|
The Way of The Cross Fellowship
|Gadsden, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Charles Culverson , Richard Robinson and 1 other Kenneth Brown