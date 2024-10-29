Your price with special offer:
FineArtFund.com is more than just a domain name; it's an invitation to be part of a dynamic community. This domain offers an exceptional opportunity for artists to showcase their work, while investors can discover and invest in promising art talent. Its memorable and intuitive nature makes it the perfect destination for all things art-related.
Industries that could benefit from FineArtFund.com include online galleries, art marketplaces, art investment platforms, and artist portfolios. The domain's simplicity and descriptiveness make it an attractive choice for businesses looking to establish a strong online presence in the art world.
Owning FineArtFund.com can significantly help your business grow by attracting organic traffic from search engines. The domain's relevance to the art industry makes it an ideal choice for businesses looking to establish a strong online presence and target their specific audience.
Additionally, a domain like FineArtFund.com can contribute to building a strong brand and customer trust. By choosing a domain that aligns with your business' focus, you create a professional and trustworthy image for potential customers.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of FineArtFund.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Fine Art Fund, LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Devon W. Harte
|
Krw Fine Art Funding, Inc.
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Christopher S. Miller , Kenneth R. Woodcock and 1 other Matt K. Ott
|
China Fine Art Fund, LLC
|Berkeley, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Art Investment Management
Officers: Christopher Reynolds , Jung Ying Tsao and 1 other Craig Yee
|
Epstein Fine Arts Fund
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Fine Arts Fund
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Mary McCullough-Huds , Sue Reichelderfer and 8 others Sylvia Thornton , Marcelina Robledo , Anne Delyons , Michelle Reeves , Erin Gilbert , Lisa Wolter , Kristen Alvarez , Ashley Guethlein
|
Wise Fund for The Fine Arts
|Amherst, MA
|
Industry:
Social Services
|
Michael Joy Fine Arts Scholarship Fund
|Victoria, TX
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
Naftzger Fund for Fine Arts Inc
|Wichita, KS
|
Industry:
Social Services
|
Golden Gate Collectors Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco Fund
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
The Joseph and Helen Balistreri Memorial Fund for The Fine Arts
|Penn Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Lew C. Istre