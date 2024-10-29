FinishedAluminum.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
All Aluminum Finishers, Inc.
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert Miller
|
Aluminum Finishing, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Aluminum Finishing Company
(269) 382-4010
|Kalamazoo, MI
|
Industry:
Aluminum Annodizing
Officers: Jahan Assadi , Mark Paulsen and 1 other Whitney Streek
|
Spectrum Aluminum Finishing, LLC
(262) 679-8230
|Muskego, WI
|
Industry:
Plating/Polishing Service
Officers: Larry Johnson , Thomas Pollack and 1 other Shannon Giamo
|
Aluminum Finishing Company, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Southern Aluminum Finishing Company
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
|
Southern Aluminum Finishing Company, Inc.
(770) 942-1207
|Villa Rica, GA
|
Industry:
Structural Metal Fabrication
Officers: George Chastain , Rachael Ring and 4 others Carol Layne , Wayne Sharp , Eliza Evans , Terry Sowers
|
Southern Aluminum Finishing Company, Inc.
(919) 775-7353
|Sanford, NC
|
Industry:
Aluminum Rolling/Drawing
Officers: Shelley Kelly , Frank Mills
|
Aluminum Finishing Corporation of Florida
|Opa Locka, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert Russell , Jack Weisglass and 1 other James Strange
|
Southern Aluminum Finishing Company, Inc.
(615) 259-2800
|Nashville, TN
|
Industry:
Metals Service Center Plating/Polishing Service Coating/Engraving Service Mfg Aluminum Sheet/Foil
Officers: David Reedy , Harold Reheis and 6 others Bob Kerr , Todd Hamilton , Jack Ecken , Sheri Geeza , Matt Long , Eliza Evans