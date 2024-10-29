FinishingTouchConcrete.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Finishing Touch Concrete, Inc
(503) 474-3137
|McMinnville, OR
|
Industry:
Concrete Contractor
Officers: Charlie Parr , Kelli Parr
|
Finishing Touch Concrete DBA
|Boonville, IN
|
Industry:
Concrete Contractor
|
Finishing Touch Concrete
|Livonia, MI
|
Industry:
Concrete Contractor
Officers: McClellan Leonard
|
Finishing Touch Concrete Coati
|Scottsdale, AZ
|
Industry:
Concrete Contractor
Officers: Marc F. Colenbrander
|
Finishing Touch Concrete Co
|Antioch, IL
|
Industry:
Concrete Contractor
Officers: Matthew Shaner
|
Finishers Touch Concrete, LLC
|Middleburg, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Concrete Contractor
Officers: Todd Floyd , Sheri D. Floyd
|
Finishing Touch Concrete Construction, LLC
|Eureka, MT
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Dain Schuhmacher
|
Finishing Touch Concrete and Hardscaping
|Levittown, PA
|
Industry:
Concrete Contractor
Officers: Mark Ratti
|
Finishing Touch Custom Concrete Designs, Inc.
|Lady Lake, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Clifford A. Holm , Shirley Holm
|
Finishing Touch Pool Cleaning & Decorative Concrete, Inc.
|Merritt Island, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: William B. Spivey