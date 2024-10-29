FireServiceEquipment.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Fire Service Equipment, Inc.
(505) 573-1488
|Rio Rancho, NM
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Homefurnishings
Officers: Richard D. Apgar , Ricky Tharaldsen
|
Fire Equipment Service Center
|Spring Hill, TN
|
Industry:
Sales/Service Fire Extinguishers
Officers: Tod Nelson
|
Lompoc Fire Equipment Service
(805) 736-4301
|Lompoc, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services Ret Misc Merchandise
Officers: Fred N. Drago , Maria Drago
|
Fire Service Equipment
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Industrial Equipment
Officers: Hugo Arriola
|
Bolstad's Fire Equipment Service
|Anaheim, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Oscar A. Bolstad
|
Fire Equipment Services, Inc.
|Fort Pierce, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Melvin T. Folbrecht , Lucy A. Folbrecht
|
Fire Equipment Service Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Fire Equipment Service Co.
(502) 776-1551
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Whol Service Establishment Equipment Repair Services Electrical Contractor
Officers: Steve Einge , Dennis Lawson and 2 others David Becker , Rae Rice
|
Fire Service Equipment, Inc.
|Rio Rancho, NM
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Richard D. Apgar
|
Flameout Fire Equipment Service
(316) 776-0439
|Rose Hill, KS
|
Industry:
Whol & Services Fire Extinguishers
Officers: Rob Hughes , Susan L. Hughes