FirstBaptistBibleChurch.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
First Bible Baptist Church
(978) 632-4024
|Gardner, MA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Ed Hamilton
|
First Bible Baptist Church
(661) 393-1513
|Bakersfield, CA
|
Industry:
Church and Private School
Officers: Terrell R. Sears
|
First Bible Baptist Church
(716) 433-1611
|Lockport, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Scott Strobel
|
First Bible Baptist Church
(920) 435-3842
|Green Bay, WI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Harley P. Keck , Mark Englebert and 1 other Harley K. Paste
|
First Bible Baptist Church
|West Sand Lake, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: J. C. Worsham
|
First Bible Baptist Church
|Harmony, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organizations
Officers: David Smith
|
First Bible Baptist Church
|Boulder, CO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: James Duckin
|
First Bible Baptist Church
|Blue Springs, MO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Todd Wentz , Sal Yanizzi and 6 others Mark Brown , Gary Wimberly , Fred Schindler , Eric Lee , Everett Tabor , George Grace
|
First Bible Baptist Church
(585) 392-0777
|Hilton, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization School/Educational Services
Officers: Lynn Black , Jimmy Heart and 6 others David Yaussy , Joshua Poll , Timothy Gates , Cyndi Moreno , Seth Roman , Joshua Merriman
|
First Bible Baptist Church
|Kennedale, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: John Boyd , Billy E. Bishop and 3 others Mario Martinez , Kenneth G. Bond , Delories L. Martinez