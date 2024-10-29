FirstJudicialDistrict.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
First Judicial District
|Forrest City, AR
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
Officers: Willie Hall , Joann Mitchell and 1 other James Chatters
|
First Judicial District
|Sandpoint, ID
|
Industry:
Individual and Family Services, Nsk
|
First Judicial District Bar Association
|Carson City, NV
|
Filed:
Dom Non-Profit Coop Association
Officers: Trevor Gross , Anne Laughlin and 1 other Wayne Howle
|
First Judicial District Bar Association
|Golden, CO
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
Casa Program First Judicial District
|Santa Fe, NM
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Gretchen Witti , Adair Waldenberg and 1 other Deborah Osterholt
|
First Judicial District Adr Corporation
|Jasper, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Blair A. Bisbey , Truman Dougharty and 4 others Joe Bob Golden , Jerome Owens , Mark Allen , Steve Hollis
|
First Judicial District Attorneys Office
|Santa Fe, NM
|
Industry:
Legal Counsel/Prosecution
Officers: Leroy Garcia , Jonathan Gallegos and 2 others Henry R. Valdez , Lucas Gauthier
|
First Judicial District Casa Assoc
(913) 651-6440
|Leavenworth, KS
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Jennifer Swartz
|
First Judicial District Adr Corp Mediation Center
|Jasper, TX
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Balir A. Bisbey , Joe B. Golden
|
Twenty First Judicial District Indigent Defender Board
(225) 686-2128
|Livingston, LA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Reginald McIntyre