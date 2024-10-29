FirstMerchantsInsurance.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
First Merchants Insurance Services, Inc
(765) 468-7070
|Parker City, IN
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Gretchen D. Patterson , Kris Lacy and 1 other Duane Hobley
|
First Merchants Insurance Services Inc
(765) 778-2525
|Pendleton, IN
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Curt L. Stephenson , Barbara Wyatt
|
First Merchants Insurance Services, Inc
(765) 747-1335
|Muncie, IN
|
Industry:
National Commercial Bank
Officers: Mary McCornick , Debora Parker
|
First Merchants Insurance Services, Inc
(765) 378-7077
|Daleville, IN
|
Industry:
National Commercial Bank
Officers: Mary J. Garrett , Carol Rankin
|
First Merchants Insurance Services, Inc
(317) 913-9020
|Fishers, IN
|
Industry:
Bank
Officers: Mitchell Strukel , Kyle Sweet
|
First Merchants Insurance Services, Inc
(765) 747-1332
|Muncie, IN
|
Industry:
National Commercial Bank
Officers: Denby Turner , Judy S. John and 2 others Joshua Baker , Josh Baker
|
First Merchants Insurance Services, Inc
(765) 747-1584
|Muncie, IN
|
Industry:
National Commercial Bank
Officers: Jessie Bernett , J. Davis and 2 others Jessie Burnett , Jessie Burnette
|
First Merchants Insurance Services, Inc
(765) 747-1541
|Muncie, IN
|
Industry:
National Commercial Bank
Officers: Dixie Mullins , Kurt Stevenson and 6 others Gretchen D. Patterson , Jami Bradshaw , Jessica Sample , Ken Pittsenbarger , Mike King , Roger M. Arwood
|
First Merchants Insurance Services, Inc
(765) 789-4426
|Albany, IN
|
Industry:
National Commercial Bank
Officers: Gail Roads
|
First Merchants Insurance Services, Inc
(317) 770-7570
|Noblesville, IN
|
Industry:
Bank
Officers: John Wood , Michelle Martin and 3 others Thomas Tudor , Betty Stickler , Cindy White