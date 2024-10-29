FirstStatewide.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
First Statewide Capital Incorporated
|Howard Beach, NY
|
Industry:
Investor
|
First Statewide Capital, Inc.
|North Hollywood, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James I. Jariv
|
First Statewide Securities, Inc.
|Encino, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ron Amiran
|
First Statewide Adjusters, Inc.
|Port Saint Lucie, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Bobbie Reynolds
|
First Statewide Title
|Kissimmee, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
First Statewide Realty Inc.
|Smyrna, GA
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Enocd E. Perez
|
First Statewide Capital, Inc.
|Encino, CA
|
First Statewide Realty, Inc.
|Norcross, GA
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Duy Nguyen
|
First Statewide, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
First Statewide Adjusters Inc
|Coffeen, IL
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Bobbie Reynolds